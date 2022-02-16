WI set India 158 to win in 1st T20I

West Indies posted a competitive 157 for 7 against India in the first T20I here on Wednesday.

Nicholas Pooran, who had fetched a staggering 10.75 crore deal in the IPL mega auction, returned to form with a 43-ball 61 to anchor the innings, while another IPL recruit opener Kyle Mayers (31 off 24 balls) gave the team early impetus and skipper Kieron Pollard (24 off 19) provided the late charge.

Ravi Bishnoi had a dream debut taking two for 17 in his four overs. Harshal Patel (2/37) also snapped two wickets, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) and pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and Deepak Chahar (1/28) took one apiece.

Brief Score: West Indies: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Ravi Bishnoi 2/17, Harshal Patel 2/37) vs India.

