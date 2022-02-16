Left Menu

Ind vs WI, 1st T20I: Pooran scores 61 as visitors post 157/7

Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7 against India in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:14 IST
Ind vs WI, 1st T20I: Pooran scores 61 as visitors post 157/7
Nicholas Pooran in action (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7 against India in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Sent into bat, West Indies got off to a bad start as the visitors lost Brandon King (4) on the fifth ball of the innings. Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran then scored briskly and after the end of powerplay overs, West Indies' score read 44/1. The 47-run stand for the second wicket was cut short by Yuzvendra Chahal as he had Mayers (31) adjudged leg-before wicket in the seventh over.

Ravi Bishnoi got his maiden T20I wicket in the 11th over of the innings as he had Roston Chase (4) adjudged leg-before wicket. In the very same over, Bishnoi dismissed Rovman Powell (2) and the visitors were reduced to 74/4. Nicholas Pooran kept on holding one end up and the visitors were looking for a big finish in the final overs. In the final four overs, West Indies managed to add 49 more runs to the total, and in the end, the team from the Caribbean posted a score of more than the 150-run mark. Pooran was dismissed by Harshal Patel but it was not before the left-hander played a knock of 61. Kieron Pollard (24*) remained unbeaten for the visitors.

Brief Scores: West Indies 157/7 (Nicholas Pooran 61, Kyle Mayers 31; Ravi Bishnoi 2-17) vs India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022