Injury scare for Chahar, Venkatesh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:14 IST
India received injury blows to their pacer Deepak Chahar and allrounder Venkatesh Iyer in their opening T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens.

Chahar, who was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for a massive Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, sustained a blow to his right hand while trying to stop a powerful pull shot from opposition skipper Kieron Pollard in the square leg region.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the match when the Windies skipper looked to fire in all cylinders as Chahar was sent back to the dressing room and could not finish his full quota as Harshal Patel had to bowl the final over.

Chahar finished with figures of 3-0-28-1.

India's pace bowling allrounder Venkatesh Iyer, who bowled a solitary over, also sustained a blow to his right hand after the ball slipped through his hand from a Pollard shot in the 17th over.

The duo will have their scans done and it remains to be seen if they will be available for the remainder of the series.

