Sports News Roundup: Bengals extend coach Taylor's contract after run to Super Bowl; Valieva's clearance is 'slap in the face' to clean athletes, Rippon says and more

Olympics-Short track-No way I'm going to home Games as things stand, says Italy's Fontana

Italy might have to do without Arianna Fontana, their most decorated female Olympian, at their home Games in Milan and Cortina in 2026 as a dispute with the national skating federation remains unresolved. The 31-year-old, who made her Games debut in 2006 in Turin, has collected 11 Olympic medals - more than any other short track athlete - after taking silver in the 1,500 metres.

Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test

Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday. The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China and reported by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Beijing on Tuesday.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin gets final chance at gold

After a Games in which she has struggled to live up to expectations, Mikaela Shiffrin has her final chance to win an individual gold medal in Beijing in Thursday's women's combined.

The ultimate test of a skier's all-round ability, the combined features a downhill race and then a slalom leg with the two times added together for the final rankings.

Olympics-Speculation around Russian Valieva must be tough for teenager-IOC

The speculation regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive doping test must be tough on the 15-year-old but the Russian Olympic Committee's top priority is her welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. Valieva, who helped win the team event at the Beijing Games only to return a positive test in a Dec. 25 sample that was reported on Feb. 8, shrugged off the doping scandal on Tuesday to dominate the women's singles short programme.

Olympics-Ice hockey-U.S. upset by Slovakia as Russians, Finland reach semis

The United States suffered a shock 3-2 quarter-final shootout loss to Slovakia in a thrilling clash at the men's ice hockey tournament in the Beijing Games on Wednesday. While Slovakia dream of the country's first ever Olympic medal in the sport, Denmark's hopes were ended as the debutants lost 3-1 to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who are defending champions, and Finland thrashed Switzerland 5-1.

Soccer-Italy issues international arrest warrant for Brazilian Robinho

Italy's Justice Ministry has issued an international arrest warrant for former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho after the country's top court confirmed his conviction for rape, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. The ministry has asked the global police agency Interpol to enact the warrant.

Olympics-Valieva's clearance is 'slap in the face' to clean athletes, Rippon says

Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon said Russian skater Kamila Valieva's participation in the Beijing Games after having tested positive for a banned substance was a "complete slap in the face" for clean athletes. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Rippon said the decision by sport's highest court to allow the 15-year-old to compete after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned angina drug, was unfair to other competitors.

NFL-Bengals extend coach Taylor's contract after run to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals said on Wednesday they have extended head coach Zac Taylor's contract through the 2026 National Football League season after he led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Taylor has engineered one of the most incredible turnarounds in NFL history since being hired by the Bengals in 2019 and on Sunday had the team in position to secure their first Super Bowl championship until a late rally by the Los Angeles Rams.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Americans Hall and Goepper rule slopestyle to take gold and silver

American freestyle skiers Alex Hall and Nicholas Goepper dominated the slopestyle final to win gold and silver at the Beijing Games, throwing down inspired runs that stood out from the field. Hall, who won the slopestyle contest at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix in January, led the pack from the start, earning a monster 90.01 score in his first run with a brand new trick that saw him stop a 1080 mid-air and rewind the last rotation by half a turn before planting the landing.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-France's Noel conquers 'Ice River' to win slalom gold

Clement Noel scorched the 'Ice River' course in a stunning second run to win the men's slalom event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday - France's first Alpine skiing gold in Beijing. The 24-year-old, who finished fourth in slalom and the mixed team event four years ago in Pyeongchang, was sixth fastest in the first run, but stormed down in a blistering 49.79 seconds in his second to take the title.

