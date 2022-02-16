PVL: Cody Caldwell take Kochi Blue Spikers to thrilling win over Chennai Blitz

The Kochi Blue Spikers registered their first victory in the Prime Volleyball League after defeating Chennai Blitz 15-12, 15-11, 14-15, 12-15, 15-10 in a thriller at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Kochi picked up two points from this match and Kochi Blue Spikers' Cody Caldwell was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Erin Varghese and Cody Caldwell got the Kochi Blue Spikers off to a great start as the side took the lead at 7-2 in the first set. However, the Blitz fought back and leveled the scores at 9-9. Thereafter, Sethu TR missed a serve as Chennai won a crucial Super Point to take the lead at 11-10. But, the Blitz missed a few blocks as the Blue Spikers closed out the first set at 15-12.

The Kochi side rode on the momentum and dominated the second set at 5-1. Cody Caldwell continued to produce fabulous spikes as the Blue Spikers further extended their lead. The skipper Karthik A pulled off a fantastic block and Varghese carried out a spike as Kochi kept their noses in front at 12-6. Kochi eventually wrapped up the second set at 15-11 and took a 2-0 lead in the match. Fernando Gonzalez pulled off a brilliant spike as the Blitz gained the lead at 8-6. Jobin Varghese and Gonzalez stood tall for Chennai as the team took the lead at 13-12. However, Cody Caldwell produced a superb spike to help Kochi level the scores at 14-14, but thereafter he missed a serve and the Blitz took the third set at 15-14.

Deepesh Kumar Sinha effected a fantastic block as Kochi took the lead at 7-5 in the fourth set. The two teams played out a hard-fought contest and were locked at 9-9. Thereafter, Gonzalez pulled off another fabulous spike to help Chennai win a Super Point and take the lead at 13-9. Moments later, Chennai took the fourth set at 15-12 to make it two sets all. Caldwell stood tall once again as Kochi held the edge at 6-3 in the fifth set. Abdul Raheem pulled off a fantastic smash as the Blue Spikers continued to forge ahead. Varghese produced a few brilliants spikes before the Blue Spikers sealed the match after taking the final set at 15-10.

Kochi Blue Spikers registered their first victory in three matches at the Prime Volleyball League. Chennai Blitz will take on Calicut Heroes in the first match of the day on Thursday and the Ahmedabad Defenders will go up against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)