Left Menu

AP govt gives Rs 10 lakh reward to India U-19 cricketer

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:10 IST
AP govt gives Rs 10 lakh reward to India U-19 cricketer
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a reward of Rs 10 lakh to India under-19 cricket team vice-captain Shaik Rasheed.

The government also promised the 17-year-old budding cricketer, who was part of the recent World Cup-winning India U-19 team, a house site in his native Guntur district and subsequently a job as police sub-inspector upon acquiring a graduate degree.

Rasheed met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office, where he was handed over the cheque for Rs 10 lakh.

Hailing from Guntur district, Rasheed has been a key member of the U-19 squad that earlier won the Asia Cup.

Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Home Minister M Sucharita, Andhra Cricket Association and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022