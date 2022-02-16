AP govt gives Rs 10 lakh reward to India U-19 cricketer

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a reward of Rs 10 lakh to India under-19 cricket team vice-captain Shaik Rasheed.

The government also promised the 17-year-old budding cricketer, who was part of the recent World Cup-winning India U-19 team, a house site in his native Guntur district and subsequently a job as police sub-inspector upon acquiring a graduate degree.

Rasheed met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office, where he was handed over the cheque for Rs 10 lakh.

Hailing from Guntur district, Rasheed has been a key member of the U-19 squad that earlier won the Asia Cup.

Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Home Minister M Sucharita, Andhra Cricket Association and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh officials were present on the occasion.

