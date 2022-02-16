Left Menu

Soccer-High winds cause Manchester City's flight to divert to Liverpool

Manchester City's Champions League encounter in Portugal was smooth sailing but their flight back from Lisbon was diverted to Liverpool due to strong winds and has landed safely, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Manchester City's Champions League encounter in Portugal was smooth sailing but their flight back from Lisbon was diverted to Liverpool due to strong winds and has landed safely, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. City beat Portuguese side Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Lisbon.

"We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester," City said in a statement. City, who lead the Premier League standings, next host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

