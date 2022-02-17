Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray mauled by Bautista Agut in Qatar

Former world number one Andy Murray suffered a brutal 6-0 6-1 defeat by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday. Murray, twice a champion at the event, never got anywhere near the form he showed the previous day in beating Japan's Taro Daniel, lasting little over an hour against the second seed.

NFL-Rams 'super team' hungry for more as they celebrate Super Bowl championship

Elated Rams coaches and players basked in the glow of their Super Bowl championship during a parade through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday and said they were prepared to "run it back" again next season. The star-studded team won its first championship as the Los Angeles Rams on their home field on Sunday with a thrilling 23-20 come-from-behind victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test

Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday. The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China and reported by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Beijing on Tuesday.

Minnesota United sign MF Kervin Arriaga

Minnesota United FC announced the signing Wednesday of midfielder Kervin Arriaga through the 2023 season. The Loons obtained the 24-year-old Honduras native's discovery rights from Austin FC for $100,000 in general allocation money over the next two years.

Olympics-Ice hockey-No medals for U.S. or Canada after quarter-final flops

Canada and the United States, once hot favourites to battle for men's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics, will watch on television or from the stands after quarter-final disasters sent them crashing out of the competition. Action at the National Indoor Stadium on Wednesday began with a stunning upset and ended late in the evening with a surprise.

Golf-Woods still has 'long way to go' but confident career not over

Tiger Woods said on Wednesday he was not recovering as quickly as he would like from the leg injuries he sustained in a car crash last February but remained confident about returning to the PGA Tour one day and welcomed the fight it would take. Woods, who is host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this week in Pacific Palisades, California, that benefits his TGF Foundation, continues working on strengthening activities but has not worked seriously with his long clubs.

Olympics-Valieva's clearance is 'slap in the face' to clean athletes, Rippon says

Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon said Russian skater Kamila Valieva's participation in the Beijing Games after having tested positive for a banned substance was a "complete slap in the face" for clean athletes. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Rippon said the decision by sport's highest court to allow the 15-year-old to compete after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned angina drug, was unfair to other competitors.

Juan Soto turned down 13-year, $350M offer from Nats

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto said Wednesday he turned down a 13-year, $350 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals before the lockout began. The 23-year-old Dominican, who finished second in the National League MVP voting last season, made the comments to ESPN, adding that he plans to wait for free agency, after the 2024 season.

NFL-Bengals extend coach Taylor's contract after run to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals said on Wednesday they have extended head coach Zac Taylor's contract through the 2026 National Football League season after he led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Taylor has engineered one of the most incredible turnarounds in NFL history since being hired by the Bengals in 2019 and on Sunday had the team in position to secure their first Super Bowl championship until a late rally by the Los Angeles Rams.

French bill banning hijabs in sports events moves to National Assembly

A draft bill that would ban the wearing of the hijab in sporting competitions will pass on to France's National Assembly after the Senate on Wednesday declined to vote on the legislation. The broader bill is devoted to "democratising sport", including how the big sporting federations are governed. But it includes a clause, previously attached as an amendment by the conservative-dominated upper house, stipulating that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” in events and competitions organised by sports federations.

