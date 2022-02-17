Left Menu

Cricket-Henderson new chairman of Cricket Australia

"Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities." Henderson's predecessor, Earl Eddings, departed in October after three major state bodies -- New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia -- withdrew their support.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 06:25 IST
Cricket-Henderson new chairman of Cricket Australia

Lachlan Henderson is the new chairman of Cricket Australia (CA), taking up the position four months after his predecessor left amid lack of support. Henderson, a former first grade cricketer in Western Australia, has been a CA director for three years.

"As chair, my aim is to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at Cricket Australia and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs," Henderson said. "Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities."

Henderson's predecessor, Earl Eddings, departed in October after three major state bodies -- New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia -- withdrew their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022