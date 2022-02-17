Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 26th round of Premier League fixtures on Feb. 19 and 20 (all times in GMT). Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham United v Newcastle United (1230) * Newcastle have won 22 of their 47 Premier League matches against West Ham (L14 D11).

* West Ham won 4-2 when they faced Newcastle earlier this season. * Newcastle are looking for their fourth consecutive win, after winning just once in their first 20 matches of this season.

Arsenal v Brentford (1500) * It will be only the second Premier League meeting between the teams, with Brentford having won 2-0 in the pair's first encounter this season.

* Brentford are winless in their last six league matches, while Arsenal have won five of their last seven matches in the Premier League. * Arsenal have won two of the five London derbies they have played this season (L2 D1).

Aston Villa v Watford (1500) * Villa and Watford have met nine times in the Premier League, with both winning four games each and the other match ending in a draw.

* Watford won 3-2 in the pair's last league meeting. * Villa are without a win in two league games, while Watford are winless in 11 league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley (1500) * Brighton and Burnley have played each other nine times in the Premier League, with both teams winning twice (D5).

* Brighton won 2-1 in their last league game against Burnley. * Bottom-placed Burnley have won only once in the league this season, which was in October.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1500) * Chelsea have won 19 of their 25 Premier League meetings with Palace (L4 D2).

* Palace have conceded a total of 16 goals in their last five league games against Chelsea, while scoring three times. * Chelsea won 3-0 in the pair's last league meeting.

Liverpool v Norwich City (1500) * Liverpool have won 14 of their 19 Premier League matches against Norwich (L2 D3).

* Liverpool won 3-0 at Carrow Road in the pair's last league meeting. * Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League meetings against Norwich (W13 D2), netting 47 goals across those games.

Southampton v Everton (1500) * Everton have won 20 times against Southampton in the Premier League (L13 D12).

* Everton have won once in their last seven league games, while Southampton are unbeaten in their last three games. * Southampton have kept only one clean sheet in their last ten league meetings with Everton, doing so in a 2-0 home victory in 2020.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) * It will be the 50th Premier League meeting between the teams.

* Tottenham won 1-0 in the pair's last league meeting. * City are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games.

Sunday, Feb. 20 Leeds United v Manchester United (1400)

* Manchester United have beaten Leeds 15 times in the Premier League (L4 D8). * Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 in their last league meeting.

* Leeds have won thrice in their last 13 league games, while Manchester United have lost only once in their last 13 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1630)

* Wolves have won five of their last seven Premier League games, while Leicester are winless in four games. * Leicester have beaten Wolves three times in the league (L2 D4).

* Since Wolves' return to the Premier League in 2018, they've failed to score in six of their seven meetings with Leicester, with the exception being a 4-3 home win in January 2019. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

