Very hard on Shreyas Iyer on not making it to playing XI, says Rohit Sharma

India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has admitted that it was very hard on Shreyas Iyer on not making it to India's playing XI in the first T20I against West Indies. Shreyas Iyer did not get a game in the first T20I, and Rohit admitted that the management spoke to Shreyas on why he was being left out and in the end, it is all about the balance of the side.

"Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn't get him in. It's always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I'm happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first. Once everyone is available it's something we need to sit down and understand," he added.

Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Ishan Kishan also scored 35 runs for the first wicket, and he shared a 64-run stand for the opening wicket. "Lots of things to take into consideration and sometimes it can be very tough on the guys missing out, but we want to make sure that we give out a clear message with guys performing needs to get that run and we want to put the team first. I have been talking to him (Ishan) for a long time now when he was playing with Mumbai Indians in the middle order which wasn't his natural position," said Rohit.

"We saw in Chennai when the pitch was slow he wasn't able to get going, we just want to make sure that we give him that confidence with what he needs to do and look to find that odd boundary in the middle. It's just about rotating strike in the middle and with Ishan, it's just about getting some game time and wearing the blue and playing for India, there's too much pressure. It's our job to make sure that whenever he steps in he's quite comfortable," he added. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each.

With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second T20I will now be played on Friday at the same venue. (ANI)

