Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams 'super team' hungry for more as they celebrate Super Bowl championship; Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test and more

NFL-Rams 'super team' hungry for more as they celebrate Super Bowl championship

Elated Rams coaches and players basked in the glow of their Super Bowl championship during a parade through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday and said they were prepared to "run it back" again next season. The star-studded team won its first championship as the Los Angeles Rams on their home field on Sunday with a thrilling 23-20 come-from-behind victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test

Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday. The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China, and reported by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Beijing on Tuesday.

Olympics-Ice hockey-IIHF chief optimistic but realistic about NHL return to Games

The National Hockey League has sat out the last two Winter Olympics but International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif said on Thursday, he is optimistic the world's best players will be back on the ice at the 2026 Games set for Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. For five consecutive Winter Games starting with the 1998 Nagano Olympics, the NHL had shut down mid-season freeing players to take part.

Olympics-Valieva's clearance is 'slap in the face' to clean athletes, Rippon says

Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon said Russian skater Kamila Valieva's participation in the Beijing Games after having tested positive for a banned substance was a "complete slap in the face" for clean athletes. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Rippon said the decision by sport's highest court to allow the 15-year-old to compete after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned angina drug, was unfair to other competitors.

Juan Soto turned down 13-year, $350M offer from Nats

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto said Wednesday he turned down a 13-year, $350 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals before the lockout began. The 23-year-old Dominican, who finished second in the National League MVP voting last season, made the comments to ESPN, adding that he plans to wait for free agency, after the 2024 season.

Golf-Young players face 'massive risk' in joining proposed breakaway super league, says McIlroy

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has said that the proposed Super Golf League could be better suited for older players and that the younger generation would face a "massive risk" by joining the lucrative breakaway competition. McIlroy and several other top-ranked players have turned down the Saudi-funded project, which is being spearheaded by former world number one Greg Norman.

U.S. figure skating team, awaiting medal, met with IOC president in Beijing

The United States figure skating team met with the president of the International Olympic Committee to discuss the medals that they are awaiting ten days after competing, the IOC said Thursday. With the doping case against teen figure skater Kamila Valieva unresolved, none of the top competitors in the Feb. 7 team event can receive their medals. The U.S. team finished second after Valieva and her teammates on the Russian Olympic Committee. Japan was third and Canada fourth.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-"Snow princess" Gu has one more fan to win over - her grandmother

Eileen Gu may have wowed the world with her skiing performances at the Beijing Games, but she still has one fan left to win over - her grandma, who would much prefer to see her become a doctor or a lawyer, rather than the world's best freestyle skier. "She's never watched me compete. I don't think she's ever watched me ski," the 18-year-old told reporters with a laugh after coming in first during Thursday's halfpipe qualifiers which assured her of a spot in Friday's final.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin lurks as Scheyer takes lead in combined

Austria's Christine Scheyer was in pole position after the downhill leg of the women's combined on Thursday but American favorite Mikaela Shiffrin was within striking distance as she searches for her first medal of the Beijing Games. Scheyer completed the downhill in 1:32.42, putting her one-hundredth of a second ahead of Czech Ester Ledecka, who is searching for another Olympic double after winning gold again in snowboard's parallel giant slalom.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu roars through halfpipe qualifiers, eyes 3-medal goal

China's home favorite Eileen Gu blazed through women's Freeski halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday, moving a step closer to her goal of winning three medals at her maiden Olympic Games. Gu dropped into the halfpipe on Thursday and made two confident runs, earning a top score of 95.50 after landing back-to-back 900s with mid-air grabs in her second try. With her spot in the final virtually assured, Gu waved her ski poles and smiled widely at the camera after her run.

