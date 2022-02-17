NZ vs SA, 1st Test: 13 wickets fall on Day 1; Proteas bundled out for 95 as hosts take lead

Matt Henry's seven-wicket haul was backed up by a gritty batting performance by Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls as New Zealand dominated South Africa on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Hagley Oval on Thursday. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 116/3 -- leading by 21 runs. Henry Nicholls (37*) and Neil Wagner (2*) are unbeaten at the crease.

After bundling out South Africa for 95, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young put on 18 runs for the first wicket, however, this stand was broken by Marco Jansen in the 12th over as he dismissed Young (8). Soon after, Duanne Olivier bowled Latham (15) and New Zealand was reduced to 36/2. Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway then got together at the crease and the duo stitched together a partnership of 75 runs. This stand was finally broken on the cusp of stumps as Olivier bowled Conway (36). In the end, Nicholls and Wagner ensured that New Zealand does not lose any wickets before the close of play on Day 1.

Earlier, after being sent onto bat on Day 1, South Africa was bundled out for just 95 inside 50 overs. Matt Henry returned with figures of 7-23 as the pacer decimated the Proteas batting lineup. Only four South Africa batters managed to get into double figures -- Zubayr Hamza (25), Kyle Verreynne (18), Aiden Markram (15), and Sarel Erwee (10). Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner also returned with one wicket each.

Brief Scores: South Africa 95 all out (Zubayr Hamza 25, Kyle Verreynne 18; Matt Henry 7-23); New Zealand 116/3 ( Henry Nicholls 37*, Devon Conway 36; Duanne Olivier 2-).

