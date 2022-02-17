Left Menu

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin fails to finish again

The American was a heavy favourite to win gold in the combined event and was well placed after finishing fifth fastest in the morning's downhill leg. But returning to the Ice River course, where she had skied out in both the giant slalom and slalom, her favourite events, Shiffrin missed a gate and skied off the course yet again.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:04 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
American Mikaela Shiffrin suffered yet another disappointment at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, failing to finish for the third time as she skied out of the women's combined competition. The American was a heavy favorite to win gold in the combined event and was well placed after finishing fifth fastest in the morning's downhill leg.

But returning to the Ice River course, where she had skied out in both the giant slalom and slalom, her favorite events, Shiffrin missed a gate and skied off the course yet again. The biggest hope for the U.S. Alpine team, and one of the finest slalom skiers the sport has seen, was once again left staring in disbelief at the course.

After finishing the downhill section of the combined 0.56 off the lead, a distance she was well capable of making up, Shiffrin had conceded she was struggling with her confidence in slalom. "I don't know, I have to overcome the image that I am going to ski out on the fifth gate," she said.

"I am just trying to stay calm because I think I was doing pretty well with that this morning. Stay calm and have a good run at slalom." Six-time world champion, Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom in Pyeongchang after winning in slalom at Sochi in 2014. She also claimed the silver medal combined four years ago in South Korea.

