Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Krueger set to race for Norway after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Weather forces schedule change for women's mass start and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Krueger set to race for Norway after COVID-19 delay

Simen Hegstad Krueger has been picked in Norway's four-man team for Saturday's 50km freestyle race, the final men's cross-country event of the Beijing Olympics, after his journey to China was delayed when he tested positive for COVID-19. Krueger was stranded in Italy following his positive coronavirus test but has finally arrived in Zhangjiakou, some 200km north-west of Beijing, and is fit enough to take part in the race - one of the sport's blue riband events.

Olympics-Biathlon-Weather forces schedule change for women's mass start

Weather conditions at China's National Biathlon Centre have forced the International Biathlon Union (IBU) to reschedule the final women's race of the Beijing Olympics, moving it from Saturday to Friday. "Due to anticipated low temperatures and strong wind, the women's mass start event is re-scheduled (advanced) to Friday at 15:00," the IBU announced on the official Olympic February 2022 information channel.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Sweden's Naeslund wins women's ski cross

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won the women's ski cross final at the Beijing Games, taking home the gold after dominating from the start of Thursday's races, while Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed the silver after a nail-biting final race. The 25-year old Swede exploded out of the gate in the final, bolting over the technical opening section of the race and opening a big lead ahead of the pack.

The Olympics-Chinese official makes the first statement on Taiwan and Xinjiang at the Games, declares "one China"

Politics entered the Olympics on Thursday when an official for the Beijing Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, declaring there was only "one China", the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily press conference about Taiwan's presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: "There is only one China".

Olympics-Curling-Injury-scarred commander Edin leads Swedish charge for elusive gold

Niklas Edin's hometown of Ornskoldsvik is famous for producing some of ice hockey's greatest players, with Olympic champion Peter Forsberg and NHL All-Star twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin among the long list of talents raised there. Located just over 525 kilometers (326 miles) north of Stockholm, Ornskoldsvik has also produced one of the world's most decorated curlers in the form of Swedish men's skip Edin.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada reclaim golden crown, U.S. win silver

Canada beat the United States 3-2 to win the women's ice hockey final at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, reclaiming the gold medal the Americans had taken from them four years ago in Pyeongchang. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal, a rebound in the second period, as an outgunned U.S. team recorded 40 shots on goal to Canada's 21 across the entire affair but were unable to convert where it counted.

Olympics-Fun and friendship fuel Norway's Olympic gold rush

Norway could set a record for the total number of gold medals won by a country at a single Winter Olympics in Beijing but for chef de mission Tore Oevreboe enjoying themselves and creating good relationships is more important than winning. With Norway's chances of claiming more gold in the remaining biathlon and cross-country races looking good before the Games close on Sunday, the record is within reach but Oevreboe and the Norwegians measure success in different terms.

Olympics-Speed skating-Dutch team seek another gold in men's 1,000m

Dutchman Thomas Krol will be feeling the pressure as he races to claim the top title for the men's 1,000 meters speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, in hopes of adding another medal to the nine the Netherlands have won so far. The 29-year-old has the season's best time of one minute 6.44 seconds and tops the world cup rankings.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Gisin wins women's combined gold, Shiffrin fails again

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin retained her Olympic title in the women's combined on Thursday as American Mikaela Shiffrin yet again failed to finish. Gisin won gold with a total time of 2:25.67, a comfortable 1.05 ahead of compatriot Wendy Holdener. Italy's Federica Brignone finished in the bronze medal position.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu roars through halfpipe qualifiers, eyes 3-medal goal

China's home favorite Eileen Gu blazed through women's Freeski halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday, moving a step closer to her goal of winning three medals at her maiden Olympic Games. Gu dropped into the halfpipe on Thursday and made two confident runs, earning a top score of 95.50 after landing back-to-back 900s with mid-air grabs in her second try. With her spot in the final virtually assured, Gu waved her ski poles and smiled widely at the camera after her run.

