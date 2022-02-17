Ranji Trophy: Rahane returns to form, smashes ton against Saurashtra

India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday smashed a ton in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2022. Rahane, playing for Mumbai, hit 100 in 212 balls to help his side recover from a precarious position.

Mumbai were 22/2 when Rahane (100), who was going through a lean patch came into bat. He lost his partner Sachin Yadav in the 12th over but Sarfaraz Khan (85) stitched an important stand with Rahane to revive Mumbai innings (219/3) Earlier in the day, Delhi batter Yash Dhull on registered a century on his first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H contest.

Dhull scored a ton against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Elite Group H contest here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Sent out to open, Dhull brought up his century off just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries. In the ongoing match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first.

When on 97, Dhull was dismissed by M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, and the young Delhi batter got a reprieve. Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup triumph after the boys in blue defeated England in the summit clash.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)