Afghanistan squad test negative for COVID-19, begin preparation for B'desh ODIs

Afghanistan players and support staff have been tested negative for COVID-19 in the second Rapid Antigen tests conducted ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh.

ANI | Chattogram | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:30 IST
Afghanistan Cricket Team (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"In welcome news ahead of the start of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, all Afghan players and support staff have returned negative results in the second Rapid Antigen Covid-19 tests conducted on Wednesday, February 16," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement. Afghanistan had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday after some members of the touring party tested positive for the virus.

With the confirmation of the negative Covid-19 tests, both sides agree and confirm that the preparation camp of the Afghanistan team will resume from Thursday. ACB said that it is monitoring the situation closely and the players alongside the management and the coaching group will remain under the constant supervision of the ACB Medical Team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

