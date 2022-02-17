Left Menu

Vaughan lauds Yash Dhull for scoring ton on Ranji Trophy debut

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday lavished praise on Delhi batter Yash Dhull for his incredible first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:57 IST
Yash Dhull smashes century on FC debut (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday lavished praise on Delhi batter Yash Dhull for his incredible first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match. Yash Dhull scored a ton against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Elite Group H contest here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"100 on his first-class debut ... Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years," Vaughan tweeted. Sent out to open, Dhull brought up his century off just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries. In the ongoing match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first.

When on 97, Dhull was dismissed by M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, and the young Delhi batter got a reprieve. Earlier this month, Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup triumph after the boys in blue defeated England in the summit clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

