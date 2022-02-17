Left Menu

Hampshire sign Australian batter Ben McDermott for T20 Blast

Hampshire on Thursday announced the signing of Australian batter, Ben McDermott for this summer's T20 Blast.

ANI | Hampshire | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:28 IST
Hampshire sign Australian batter Ben McDermott for T20 Blast
Hobart Hurricanes' batter Ben McDermott (Photo/ cricketcomau Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hampshire on Thursday announced the signing of Australian batter, Ben McDermott for this summer's T20 Blast. The hard-hitting opener has signed a contract to join up with James Vince's Hampshire Hawks for the 2022 T20 campaign.

"I am really excited to join the Hawks for this summer's Vitality Blast. I'm looking forward to joining James Vince and the team at The Ageas Bowl and am hoping I can contribute to a successful T20 campaign," McDermott said in a statement. According to Hampshire, McDermott made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut in 2014 for Brisbane Heat. He has scored 2,374 runs at an average of 32.52 in 89 T20 innings.

"Ben is an exciting talent and we are really pleased that he's joining us for the Vitality Blast. He had an excellent BBL and his power and ability to clear the ropes make him an excellent fit for us," Giles White, Hampshire Director Of Cricket said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022