Hampshire sign Australian batter Ben McDermott for T20 Blast

Hampshire on Thursday announced the signing of Australian batter, Ben McDermott for this summer's T20 Blast. The hard-hitting opener has signed a contract to join up with James Vince's Hampshire Hawks for the 2022 T20 campaign.

"I am really excited to join the Hawks for this summer's Vitality Blast. I'm looking forward to joining James Vince and the team at The Ageas Bowl and am hoping I can contribute to a successful T20 campaign," McDermott said in a statement. According to Hampshire, McDermott made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut in 2014 for Brisbane Heat. He has scored 2,374 runs at an average of 32.52 in 89 T20 innings.

"Ben is an exciting talent and we are really pleased that he's joining us for the Vitality Blast. He had an excellent BBL and his power and ability to clear the ropes make him an excellent fit for us," Giles White, Hampshire Director Of Cricket said. (ANI)

