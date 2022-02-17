Sharma's 92 guides Madhya Pradesh to 235/7 against Gujarat

Shubham Sharma hit a patient 92 to guide Madhya Pradesh to 235 for 7 on the opening day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat here on Thursday.

Gujarat pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (3/50) wreaked havoc at the start, removing Madhya Pradesh openers Rameez Khan (20) and wicket-keeper Ajay Rohera (23) in quick succession to leave them teetering at 44/2.

But then, the 28-year-old Sharma resurrected the Madhya Pradesh innings in company of experienced campaigner Rajat Patidar (54 off 113 balls), who hit nine boundaries, as the duo stitched a 92-run stand for the third wicket.

While Sharma, who hit 11 boundaries and a six in his 206-ball knock, was the more aggressive of the two, Patidar played his role to perfection. He hit nine fours.

But when it looked like the duo would take MP to a big score, left-arm medium pacer Roosh Kalaria (2/37) removed Patidar and MP skipper Aditya Shrivastava (14) too fell cheaply becoming Nagwaswalla's third victim. MP were in spot of bother at 166/4.

A determined Sharma kept on hammering the Gujarat attack but missed a deserving hundred as he fell to pacer Chintan Gaja (2/47).

The Gujarat bowlers then removed Yash Dubey (28) and Mihir Hirwani (0) quickly to bring their side back into contention. When the stumps were drawn, Kumar Kartikeya (0 not out) and Ishar Pandey (2 not out) were holding fort.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 235/7 in 88 overs (Shubham Sharma 92, Rajat Patidar 54; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/50, Roosh Kalaria 2/37) versus Gujarat. Meghalaya: 148 all out (Punit Bist 93, Kishan Lyngdoh 26; Edhen Tom 4/41, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 3/34) versus Kerala 205/1 (Rohan Kunnummal 107, Ponnan Rahul 91 not out; Chirag Khurana 1/44). Kerala lead by 57 runs.

