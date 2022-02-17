Left Menu

Ranji Trophy: Feels good to be back in red ball cricket, says Ishan Porel

Pacer Ishan Porel on Thursday expressed happiness after his bowling spell helped Bengal to dominate Baroda on Day 1 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:57 IST
Pacer Ishan Porel. Image Credit: ANI
Pacer Ishan Porel on Thursday expressed happiness after his bowling spell helped Bengal to dominate Baroda on Day 1 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match. Porel scalped four wickets against Baroda in the ongoing Elite Group B contest here at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday.

"It was a good day at office. Ranji trophy resumed after two years and it feels good to be back in the red ball cricket. The plan was to get as many wickets in the first two and a half hours; the wicket was helping the seamers. Afterwards the wicket became slow, low and flat. We didn't get wicket at first, they put up a 41-run opening stand, we created some chances though," said Porel after the play on Day 1 ended. "We have bolwed well as an unit. Mukesh, Akash bowled well, when we got the breakthrough wickets came in a cluster. It is very important that we perform well as an unit and we always focus on that," he added.

At Stumps, Bengal's score read at 24/1, with Sudip Kumar Gharami and Sudip Chatterjee currently standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Baroda was dismantled at 181, with Porel scalping a total of four wickets. Mitesh Patel was the highest scorer of Baroda with 66 runs. (ANI)

