Michael Masi sacked as Formula 1 race director after FIA review

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Thursday announced Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as Formula One race directors for the 2022 season. FIA confirmed that Michael Masi has now been sacked from his position as the F1 race director. Wittich and Freitas will be assisted by Herbie Blash as permanent senior advisor.

"Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA," an official statement from Ben Sulayem read as per FIA website. Mohammed Ben Sulayem also announced a Virtual Race Control Room will be created. According to the statement, alike the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in football, it will be positioned in one of the FIA Offices as a backup outside the circuit.

"Drawing conclusions from the detailed analysis of the events of the last F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and from the 2021 season, I proposed an in-depth reform of the organization of refereeing and race direction. It was unanimously supported by F1 CEO and teams principals," said Ben Sulayem. "In real-time connection with the FIA F1 race director, it will help to apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools," he added.

The FIA President said the changes will enable them to start the 2022 Formula 1 season in the best conditions, and the sport will be even more loved and respected. (ANI)

