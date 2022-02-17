Left Menu

Selection trials for Deaflympics from February 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:35 IST
Selection trials for Deaflympics from February 22
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has given permission to conduct open selection trials in 10 disciplines for the upcoming 24th Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil from May 1.

The trials for tennis and table tennis will be conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 24, while Dhar in Madhya Pradesh will host the karate trials on February 22, the All India Sports Council of the Deaf said in a statement.

There will also be trials for athletics, badminton, golf, judo, swimming, taekwondo and wrestling and the selected athletes will represent India at the Summer Paralympics.

''Eligible athletes taking part in the open selection trial must be physically and mentally fit to compete,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022