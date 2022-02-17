The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORY: *Report of Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-WI-PREVIEW 2nd T20I: Clinical India aim to seal series against West Indies By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International here on Friday. SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-NZ-PREVIEW Mandhana set to bolster batting but pressure mounts on Harmanpreet in must-win game Queenstown, Feb 17 (PTI) Staring at another series defeat, a struggling India will welcome the return of star opener Smriti Mandhana for the third women's ODI against New Zealand here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SURYA It was important for me to stay till the end: Surya By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) Enjoying a brilliant run of form, India batter Suryakumar Yadav says he is relishing the role of a finisher whose unbeaten knocks can steer the team home consistently. SPO-CRI-IND-WI-POORAN We were caught in two minds against Indian spinners: Pooran Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) West Indies batters were caught in two minds while tackling Indian spinners during the opening T20I, said vice-captain Nicholas Pooran, urging the batting unit to make ''minor adjustments'' to come good in the next two games of the three-match series.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-HARMANPREET-EDULJI Time has come to drop Harmanpreet as she can't survive on 171 scored in 2017: Edulji (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur ''can't survive in the team'' on the 171 she scored in the 2017 World Cup and it is time to drop her starting with the third ODI against New Zealand, said former India captain Diana Edulji.

SPO-BOX-IND-SAI Injuries curtail India's participation in Strandja Memorial, 6 male boxers out New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Six Indian male boxers were forced out of the Strandja Memorial Tournament starting February 19 in Sofia, Bulgaria due to injuries as the sports ministry approved funding for the truncated team's participation in the marquee European circuit tournament.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-ASIAN-LD QUALIFIERS India gets AFC nod to host 2023 Asian Cup third round qualifiers in Kolkata New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has accepted the Indian body's bid to host the third round of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to be held from June 8 this year.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania-Hradecka pair enters semifinals of Dubai Tennis Championships Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka progressed to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a straight set win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-ASIA-IND Indian men claim 3-2 win over Hong Kong, keep hopes alive at Badminton Asia Championship Shah Alam (Malaysia), Feb 17 (PTI) The Indian men's team, led by world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, secured a 3-2 win over Hong Kong in group A to keep its slim hopes alive of making the knockout stage at the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-CA-CHAIRMAN Cricket Australia names Lachlan Henderson as chairman Melbourne, Feb 17 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Thursday appointed Lachlan Henderson as the new chairman of the board, replacing interim chair Richard Freudenstein.

SPO-CRI-IND-BISHNOI I tried to not give them room to free their arms: Bishnoi Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) Young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi says he just focussed on bowling stump to stump and not give any room to the West Indies power-hitters to free their arms during his dream debut in the opening T20I here. SPO-CRI-RANJI-DHULL-DEBUT (CORRECTED) After days under spotlight, young Dhull gets down to business with hundred on Ranji debut By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) ''Sir, only if I work hard will I play elite cricket,'' said Yash Dhull while describing how life changes after an U-19 World Cup win, with a heady cocktail of fame, adulation, money and hanger-ons capable of sending a young mind into a tailspin.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-BFC-NEUFC-PREVIEW Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United with semifinal hopes in balance Margao, Feb 17 (PTI) Bengaluru FC will be desperate to get back to winning ways and more importantly stay close to the top-four pack when they take on rock-bottom NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

SPO-BOX-IND-CHANDNI Indian pro boxer Chandni Mehra to fight in Korea this weekend New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian professional boxer Chandni Mehra is all set to take on Korea's Shin Bo Mi Re in a featherweight contest in the city of Gangwon-do on Saturday. SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUP H Dhull strikes ton on debut as Delhi score 291/7 against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull made a seamless transition into senior cricket with a superbly crafted debut hundred as Delhi scored 291 for seven against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of their Group H Ranji Trophy game here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUP D Rahane hits century on return to Ranji, keeps himself in India contention Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) His Test career at stake, beleaguered India batter Ajinkya Rahane compiled a much-needed century to keep himself in India reckoning while guiding Mumbai to 263 for three against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUP C Tons from Manish Pandey, Siddharth put Karnataka in command vs Railways Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Skipper Manish Pandey's blistering 156 and K V Siddharth's unbeaten 140 helped Karnataka score an imposing 392 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Railways here on Thursday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-WC-IND FIH Women's World Cup: India grouped with England, New Zealand and China Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) The Indian team has been grouped along with England, New Zealand and China in pool B in the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, the country's governing body for the sport said on Thursday.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL UP Yoddha beat U Mumba to clinch playoffs spot Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) UP Yoddha's resolute defence and game management helped them beat U Mumba 35-28 and clinch a playoff spot in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

