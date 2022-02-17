Mercedes drop two big hints that Hamilton will be staying in F1 for another season

Mercedes have dropped two significant hints that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will take his seat within the UK-based team for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Mercedes released a photo on Twitter of Hamilton, dressed in the team's overalls, standing in front of the Great Britain flag with the caption ''Year 16'', and also uploaded a video on YouTube of the 37-year-old in discussions with the team's latest acquisition and Valtteri Bottas' replacement - former Williams driver George Russell.

Hamilton's future in Formula 1 had been thrown into doubt after the dramatic end to last season's world championship, where he was pipped to the finish line by Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

Mercedes' Hamilton had appeared in control of the final race of the 2021 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - and on course for an eighth world title, until a late safety car.

The race was restarted with one lap to go, with Red Bull's Verstappen on fresh tyres and Hamilton on old ones - and the Dutchman swept by to claim the race victory and his maiden Formula 1 drivers' crown.

Race director Michael Masi applied the rules incorrectly during a safety period on two fronts - the timing of the restart and on dealing with lapped cars - in an attempt to ensure the race did not end under caution, and that directly influenced the outcome of the world championship.

In response, the FIA - Formula 1's governing body - have launched an inquiry that is still on-going and could run up to the first Grand Prix of the new season in Bahrain over the weekend of 18th to 20th March.

