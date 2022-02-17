Sports News Roundup: Ice hockey-Canada enjoy sweet revenge on U.S; Davis Cup Finals group stage moved to September and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Chinese official makes first statement on Taiwan and Xinjiang at Games, declares "one China"

Politics entered the Olympics on Thursday when an official for the Beijing Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, declaring there was only "one China", the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily press conference about Taiwan's presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: "There is only one China".

Olympics-Speed skating-Takagi finds redemption to end silver streak

Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi finally clinched a gold medal on Thursday after winning three silvers at the Beijing Olympics, as fans breathed a sigh of relief that she would end the Winter Games on a high. After coming up just short in the 1,500m, the 500m and the team pursuit, she secured the elusive top spot on the podium as she sailed to victory in the women's 1,000 metres.

Olympics-Figure skating-Valieva tumbles to fourth as Russian team mate Shcherbakova wins gold

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event on Thursday, yielding to the pressure of a doping controversy that has rocked the Beijing Games. In a final twist that ensures a medal ceremony will go ahead on Friday, Valieva's compatriots Anna Shcherbakova claimed the gold medal and Alexandra Trusova took the silver, while a beaming Kaori Sakamoto of Japan claimed the bronze medal.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada enjoy sweet revenge on U.S

Canada turned four years of bitter disappointment into triumph on Thursday, downing arch-rivals the United States 3-2 to win the Olympic women's ice hockey final and reclaim the gold medal the Americans took from them in Pyeongchang. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winning goal, a rebound in the second period, as an outgunned U.S. team recorded 40 shots on goal to Canada's 21 but were unable to convert where it counted.

Tennis-Davis Cup Finals group stage moved to September

The group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals will be held in mid-September, the International Tennis Federation said on Thursday, in the wake of players' pleas against a late finish to the season. The 2021 edition of the men's team competition finished on Dec. 5 at the Madrid Arena when a Daniil Medvedev-led Russian team defeated Croatia in the final, leaving players with less than a month before the new season kicked off in Australia.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Gisin wins women's combined gold, Shiffrin fails again

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin retained her Olympic title in the women's combined on Thursday as American Mikaela Shiffrin yet again failed to finish. Gisin won gold with a total time of 2:25.67, a comfortable 1.05 ahead of compatriot Wendy Holdener. Italy's Federica Brignone finished in the bronze medal position.

Motor racing-Alpine appoint former Aston Martin boss Szafnauer as team principal

Former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has joined rivals Alpine as their new team boss as part of a wider restructuring of the French Formula One outfit's management, the Renault-owned manufacturer said on Thursday. The Romanian-American, who left Aston Martin last month, will assume the role of team principal, which was shared by Marcin Budkowski and Davide Brivio last year.

U.S. figure skaters told Olympic chief they wanted to leave Beijing with their medals

The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has sent a letter to the International Skating Union asking that last week's team results, in which the Russians won gold, should stand regardless of the outcome of Kamila Valieva's drug case.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Celebration and criticism again part of women's final

As Canada and the United States battled it out in another high-quality Olympic women's ice hockey final on Thursday at the Beijing Games, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was busy defending the sport. The IIHF held up the gold medal thriller as the pinnacle of women's hockey, Canada's 3-2 win over the U.S. another chapter in a great Olympic rivalry.

Olympics-Figure skating-I hate this sport, says distraught Trusova after silver medal

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova's free skate.

