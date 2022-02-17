Tennis-De Minaur says he is vaccinated amid reports of falsified certificate

Alex de Minaur has sought to clear his name amid reports he was being investigated for buying a falsified COVID-19 vaccination certificate, with the Australian saying on Thursday he is '100% clear' he has taken two shots. Media reports alleged the 23-year-old bought a falsified certificate to prove he had taken two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I received my first dose of the vaccine in London last summer and the second one at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid," De Minaur wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/alexdeminaur/status/1494344912560701447. "News came out today that the hospital is under investigation for providing falsified COVID certificates to some of its patients. I want to make it 100% clear that I received my second shot, that I have a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record.

"I am not "under investigation" in any way as is being suggested and my name is connected to this story simply because I was a patient at the hospital (as many thousands of others were)." De Minaur was knocked out in the fourth round of last month's Australian Open.

The season-opening Grand Slam required players to show proof of vaccination to compete -- a rule that led to unvaccinated world number one Novak Djokovic being deported. The ATP Tour's rule book states submitting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination record amounts to a violation of its code and is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and/or suspension from its tournaments for a period of up to three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)