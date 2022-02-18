Ladakh Scouts lifts 15th CEC Cup in men's Ice Hockey Championship

Ladakh Scouts on Thursday lifted the 15th Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Cup of men's Ice Hockey Championship defeating ITBP here.

The final match was held at the Ice hockey rink in the NDS Sports Complex in Leh.

The Chairman of LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, who presided over the closing ceremony, highlighted the popularity of the game in the Union Territory and said sportspersons from Ladakh have a great potential in bringing laurels at the national and international level.

He said the Sixth Hill Council is dedicated to the strengthening of sports infrastructures at grass-root levels in every corner of the district. The tournament has been organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Leh, in collaboration with Ladakh Winter Sports Club.

