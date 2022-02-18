Soccer-Rangers run riot in Dortmund
Rangers took no time to respond, restoring their three-goal advantage in the 54th with an own goal from defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. Dortmund salvaged some hope for next week's second leg at Ibrox with a piledriver from Raphael Guerreiro while defender Mats Hummels tried to pull another goal back deep in stoppage time but could only produce a wayward shot which flew over the bar.
- Country:
- Germany
Rangers pulled off a stunning 4-2 win away to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday to take command of their Europa League knockout stage playoff tie. A penalty from James Tavernier put the Glasgow side ahead in the 38th minute before Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos doubled their advantage in the 41st.
John Lundstram added a third in the 49th minute to put Rangers in dreamland although England midfielder Jude Bellingham quickly pulled a goal back in the 51st, smashing into the net from outside the box to give the hosts a foothold in the game. Rangers took no time to respond, restoring their three-goal advantage in the 54th with an own goal from defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Dortmund salvaged some hope for next week's second leg at Ibrox with a piledriver from Raphael Guerreiro while defender Mats Hummels tried to pull another goal back deep in stoppage time but could only produce a wayward shot which flew over the bar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Glasgow
- Rangers
- Colombian
- England
- Europa League
- Mats Hummels
- Jude Bellingham
ALSO READ
Giles steps down from England role after Ashes series
Bank of England poised to act under new inflation strain
Women's Ashes: Mooney, Brown star as Australia defeat England in 1st ODI
Rugby-Curry to captain England in Six Nations opener
Cricket-Australia retain Women's Ashes with ODI win over England