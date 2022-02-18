Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Unvaccinated Djokovic can compete at Italian Open, says sports minister

Italian Sports Minister Valentina Vezzali has said world number one Novak Djokovic would be allowed to participate in the Italian Open as outdoor events do not require a person to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic said on Tuesday he was prepared to miss Grand Slams such as the French Open and Wimbledon rather than have a COVID-19 jab after he was deported shortly before the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status.

Rick Carlisle: Tristan Thompson to be waived, sign with Bulls

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced that center Tristan Thompson is going to be waived Thursday in order to sign with the Chicago Bulls. Carlisle made the surprising declaration Wednesday night, shortly after the recently acquired Thompson scored 17 points in the Pacers' 113-108 win over Washington.

Olympics-Figure skating-Valieva tumbles to fourth as Russian team mate Shcherbakova wins gold

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event on Thursday, yielding to the pressure of a doping controversy that has rocked the Beijing Games. In a final twist that ensures a medal ceremony will go ahead on Friday, Valieva's compatriots Anna Shcherbakova claimed the gold medal and Alexandra Trusova took the silver, while a beaming Kaori Sakamoto of Japan claimed the bronze medal.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada enjoy sweet revenge on U.S

Canada turned four years of bitter disappointment into triumph on Thursday, downing arch-rivals the United States 3-2 to win the Olympic women's ice hockey final and reclaim the gold medal the Americans took from them in Pyeongchang. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winning goal, a rebound in the second period, as an outgunned U.S. team recorded 40 shots on goal to Canada's 21 but were unable to convert where it counted.

Lions FB Jason Cabinda signs two-year extension

Detroit Lions converted fullback Jason Cabinda signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday. Cabinda, 25, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent prior to signing the deal that will keep him in Detroit through the 2023 season.

NFL-Rams and Stafford to pay hospital bills for photographer who fell during parade

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will cover the hospital expenses and replace damaged camera gear for NFL photographer Kelly Smiley, who fell from a stage while taking photos at the team's championship parade on Wednesday. Smiley fractured her spine and broke each of her cameras as a result of the fall, she said on social media.

Tennis-De Minaur says he is vaccinated amid reports of falsified certificate

Alex de Minaur has sought to clear his name amid reports he was being investigated for buying a falsified COVID-19 vaccination certificate, with the Australian saying on Thursday he is '100% clear' he has taken two shots. Media reports alleged the 23-year-old bought a falsified certificate to prove he had taken two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jury finds Eric Kay guilty of causing Tyler Skaggs’ death

A Texas jury found former Los Angeles Angels' communications director Eric Kay guilty of causing the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Thursday. Kay was on trial in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, on charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy, and he was convicted on both counts.

U.S. figure skaters told Olympic chief they wanted to leave Beijing with their medals

The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has sent a letter to the International Skating Union asking that last week's team results, in which the Russians won gold, should stand regardless of the outcome of Kamila Valieva's drug case.

Peugeot sees Djokovic sporting its logo at next tournament, source says

Carmaker Peugeot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, is glad the tennis star has told his story about his expulsion from Australia and expects its logo to be on his shirt when he competes in Dubai this month, a source close to the Peugeot brand told Reuters. Djokovic, world number one men's tennis player, was deported from Australia in January after a standoff over the country's COVID-19 regulations and his unvaccinated status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)