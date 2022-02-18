Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic 1,500m champ Ingebrigtsen breaks indoor world mark

Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record for the distance on Thursday night in another display of speed and strength that suggests his Tokyo success was only the start.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 06:43 IST
Athletics-Olympic 1,500m champ Ingebrigtsen breaks indoor world mark

Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record for the distance on Thursday night in another display of speed and strength that suggests his Tokyo success was only the start. The Norwegian shaved almost half a second off the old mark held by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, clocking 3 minutes 30.60 seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France.

The 21-year-old tucked in behind his pacemakers for the first half of the race before surging clear of everyone except Tefera, who remained in touch until 300m from home. Ingebrigtsen covered the final lap of the 200m track 27.57 seconds to finish more than three seconds clear of Tefera.

"This is always a fast race and it’s a really nice arena," Ingebrigtsen said. "I like to finish strong; I think it's nice for the crowd but it's also nice for me to speed up going into the finish."

In Tokyo last year, he became the first man from his nation to win the 1500m, powering away from his rivals down the final straight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022