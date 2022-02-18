Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand lead swells after Nicholls hundred

Resuming on 116-3, New Zealand scored briskly with Wagner smashing two sixes and seven boundaries during his rapid 80-run stand with Nicholls. Kagiso Rabada denied Wagner his fifty but Nicholls brought up his hundred with a square-driven four off Duanne Olivier.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 18-02-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 08:21 IST
Henry Nicholls struck 105 as New Zealand amassed 356-7 by tea on the second day to tighten their control over the opening test against South Africa at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Friday. Dropped twice on Thursday, Nicholls smashed his eighth test hundred, while nightwatchman Neil Wagner made an entertaining 49 to add salt to South Africa's wounds.

Colin de Grandhomme made a quickfire 45 before falling to Aiden Markram's off-spin.

