Cricket-New Zealand lead swells after Nicholls hundred

Henry Nicholls struck 105 as New Zealand amassed 356-7 by tea on the second day to tighten their control over the opening test against South Africa at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Friday. Dropped twice on Thursday, Nicholls smashed his eighth test hundred, while nightwatchman Neil Wagner made an entertaining 49 to add salt to South Africa's wounds.

Tom Blundell was batting on 41 at tea with Kyle Jamison on seven at the other end and New Zealand 261 ahead. Resuming on 116-3, New Zealand scored briskly with Wagner smashing two sixes and seven boundaries during his rapid 80-run stand with Nicholls.

Kagiso Rabada denied Wagner his fifty but Nicholls brought up his hundred with a square-driven four off Duanne Olivier. He fell in Olivier's next over, edging him to second slip to depart after a fine knock studded with 11 boundaries.

Colin de Grandhomme made a quickfire 45 before falling to Aiden Markram's off-spin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)