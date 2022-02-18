Left Menu

Soccer-'Difficult task' for Dortmund after shock first-leg defeat by Rangers, says coach

Borussia Dortmund have to deal with a "difficult task" in the second leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff tie after going down 4-2 to Rangers in the first leg at home, coach Marco Rose said.

18-02-2022
Borussia Dortmund have to deal with a "difficult task" in the second leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff tie after going down 4-2 to Rangers in the first leg at home, coach Marco Rose said. Underdogs for a fixture against one of Europe's powerhouses in Dortmund, Scottish champions Rangers stunned the crowd at the Signal Iduna Park on Thursday, taking full control of the tie ahead of next week's second leg at Ibrox stadium in Glasgow.

Rose said Dortmund have problems to fix in both attack and defence. "We had too little drive going forward in the first half, too few runs in behind and we didn't get into the areas we wanted to," Rose said.

"The scenario for the second leg is difficult. We lost by two goals at home. There is no longer an away goal rule – that may help us a little bit. "Turning around a two-goal deficit at Ibrox is a difficult task. Today, we did not do our job well. We will prepare ourselves in such a way that we will try to seize the opportunity we still have."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised his team's performance but said the job was not yet done. "It is a great night, but only a great night," the Dutchman said.

"We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

