Left Menu

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Anna Shcherbakova claims figure skating gold, Kamila Valieva finishes 4th

World champion figure skater Anna Shcherbakova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) clinched the women's gold medal at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 08:59 IST
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Anna Shcherbakova claims figure skating gold, Kamila Valieva finishes 4th
Anna Shcherbakova (Photo: Twitter/ISU figure skating). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

World champion figure skater Anna Shcherbakova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) clinched the women's gold medal at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday. Shcherbakova turned in a sterling performance in the women's free skate on Thursday inside the Capital Indoor Stadium, skating to a personal best score of 175.75 to total 255.95, leaping to first place and capturing the gold medal.

The 17-year-old had sat in second place after the short program but wins the Olympic title after completing two massive quadruple jumps in her free skate, including one in combination. Training mate Alexandra Trusova won silver with 251.73 total, while Sakamoto Kaori of Japan claimed the bronze medal, scoring 233.13.

Short program leader Kamila Valieva stumbled in her free skate, finishing in fourth place overall. Valieva struggled to stay upright on a quad Salchow and triple Axel to open her program, then fell on the back end of a quad toe-triple Salchow combination. She was fifth in the free skate, totalling 224.09 - 10 points shy of the podium.

The results are provisional. It marks the first time since Vancouver 2010 that the reigning world champion went on to win the women's Olympic title when Yuna Kim did it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022