Cricket-New Zealand all out for 482 in reply to S Africa's 95

New Zealand were all out for 482 in their first innings, a lead of 387, on day two of the opening test against South Africa in Christchurch on Friday.

Henry Nicholls topscored for the hosts with 105 while Tom Blundell scored 96 and Matt Henry made 58 not out.

Duanne Olivier was the pick of the South African bowlers claiming 3-100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)