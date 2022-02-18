Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unvaccinated Djokovic can compete at Italian Open, says sports minister; Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will bounce back predicts Gisin and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Unvaccinated Djokovic can compete at Italian Open, says sports minister

Italian Sports Minister Valentina Vezzali has said world number one Novak Djokovic would be allowed to participate in the Italian Open as outdoor events do not require a person to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic said on Tuesday he was prepared to miss Grand Slams such as the French Open and Wimbledon rather than have a COVID-19 jab after he was deported shortly before the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will bounce back predicts Gisin

Mikaela Shiffrin will bounce back from her miserable medalless Olympic Games and return to the peak of Alpine skiing, double gold medalist Michelle Gisin had predicted. Switzerland's Gisin retained her gold medal in combined on Thursday delivering a superb slalom run while Shiffrin, incredibly, skied out on the Ice River slalom course for the third time in these Games.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Ukrainian Hunko tests positive for banned drug - ITA

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing 2022 Olympics Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday. Hunko, who finished 20th in the women's monobob, is the second athlete to test positive during the Games.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Johaug to call time on Olympic career after Sunday's 30km

Norway's Therese Johaug has said that she will sign off her Olympic career with the women's 30 km freestyle event that closes the Beijing Games on Sunday. A relay winner at her first Olympics in 2010, the 33-year-old finally achieved her dream of winning individual gold, picking up two in Beijing in the skiathlon and the 10 km classic races.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Fund Olympic dreams of small nations, says Irish skier

Few people were surprised when Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the 15km classic race at the Beijing Olympics, but those who looked beyond the podium may have been shocked to see Ireland as the sixth nation on the list with their man in 14th place. Thomas Maloney Westgaard may have been born in the same country as bronze medallist Johannes Klaebo of Norway but he skis in the Irish green and even briefly held the lead in the race eventually won by Niskanen, a sign of the progress the 26-year-old has made since his Olympic debut in 2018.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China's Gu clinches second gold in halfpipe

With the roar of home fans cheering her on, China's Eileen Gu cruised to victory in the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final on Friday, claiming her second gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Gu, who has become the popular face of the Beijing Games, was in full command of the contest from the start, soaring above the pipe higher than any other skier as she nailed back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs.

Olympics-IOC president Bach disturbed by Valieva's meltdown, hits out at entourage

Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Friday it had been "chilling" to witness Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, hitting out at the 15-year-old's entourage. The saga has opened a debate on the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors, but Bach said the International Olympic Committee had limited means of action.

Olympics-Nordic combined-Women at the 2026 Games is a "must-have" says Norway's Bjoernstad

Norway signed off another dominant display at the Olympic Games Nordic combined competition with a crushing victory in the large hill/4x5km relay on Thursday, then said they hoped women would get a chance to compete alongside them in four years' time. Nordic combined remains the only Winter Olympic discipline where women are not allowed to compete, despite them now having world championships and World Cup circuit. Women's cross country has been in the Games since 1952, while ski jumping was added in 2014.

Olympics-Figure skating-Japan's bronze medallist Sakamoto feels the pressure of the quad

Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto said on Friday that she feels the pressure of doing quadruple jumps as more Russian skaters successfully land them, a day after winning the bronze in the women's singles at the Beijing Olympics. "Every year the Russians just keep producing skaters that can jump the quad, and every time I see that I'm amazed... I also see that and feel that a quad is really necessary (for my performance)," the 21-year-old told a news conference.

Jury finds Eric Kay guilty of causing Tyler Skaggs' death

A Texas jury found former Los Angeles Angels' communications director Eric Kay guilty of causing the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Thursday. Kay was on trial in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, on charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy, and he was convicted on both counts.

