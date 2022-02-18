Indian women suffer 3-wicket defeat to NZ in third ODI, lose series

New Zealand beat India by three wickets in the third women's ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Friday.

India were all out for 279 in 49.3 overs after being put in to bat. Openers Sabbhineni Meghana (61), Shafali Verma (51) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma (69 not out) scored half centuries for the visitors.

New Zealand chased down the target in 49.1 overs. Amelia Kerr was the home team's top scorer with an 80 ball 67. Lauren Down pitched in with an unbeaten 64.

For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters. Brief Score: India: 279 all out in 49.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 69 not out, Sabbhineni Meghana 61; Hannah Rowe 2/52, Rosemary Mair 2/43).

New Zealand: 280 for 7 in 49.1 overs (Amelia Kerr 67, Lauren Down 64 not out, Amy Satterwaite 59; Jhulan Goswami 3/47).

