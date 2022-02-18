Left Menu

Home games of FIH Hockey Pro League to be held initially without spectators

The upcoming home games of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/2022 in Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar will be a telecast-only affair as Hockey India and FIH have decided to hold the double-header weekend matches starting from February 26 under closed-doors for the time being.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:00 IST
Home games of FIH Hockey Pro League to be held initially without spectators
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming home games of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/2022 in Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar will be a telecast-only affair as Hockey India and FIH have decided to hold the double-header weekend matches starting from February 26 under closed-doors for the time being. Both Indian men's and women's hockey teams will play against Spain on February 26 and 27 followed by matches against Germany on March 12 and 13 while the men's team will take on Argentina in a double-header on March 19 and 20.

The following month, the Indian Men and Women's Hockey team will play England on April 2 and 3. "With the sheer popularity of the sport in this region and expected crowds in the stadium, the organizers believe it would not be possible control that number of people and yet follow all the necessary covid guidelines and protocols laid out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, FIH and Hockey India. Social distancing is a priority due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the safety of the fans and athletes needs to be prioritized," stated an official release.

For the organizers, it is imperative to hold the tournament in an environment where the health and safety of the participating teams, including support staff, is of paramount importance. While the stadium will only be open to accredited operational staff, participants of the tournament, sponsors, staff of participating organizations, delegates, and guests invited by Hockey India and FIH, the matches will be broadcasted live across platforms around the world, and fans can tune in and cheer for their favourite teams and players. The situation will be reviewed at the end of February 2022 for matches scheduled from March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022