Left Menu

Indian boxing team heads to Sofia for Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Elite Men Rohit Mor 57kg, Varinder Singh 60kg, Akash 67kg, Sumit 75kg, Sachin Kumar 80kg, Lakshya Chahar 86kg, Narender 92kg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:30 IST
Indian boxing team heads to Sofia for Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-member Indian boxing team comprising seven men and 10 women left for Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday to participate in the 73rd Strandja Memorial tournament.

The tournament, which is Europe's oldest international boxing event, will be held from February 18 to February 28.

It is Indian boxers' first exposure trip of the year.

Six Indian male boxers were forced out of the tournament due to niggles sustained during training. The Indian men's team's participation has been reduced to seven boxers and the squad is largely made up of national medal winners.

The women's team was also been reduced to 10 after pullouts by bereaved Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg), who hasn't yet fully recovered from a niggle.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had said that the government will bear the cost of the team's participation in the event.

India won two medals -- silver by Deepak Kumar and a bronze by Naveen Boora -- in the last edition of the Strandja tournament. The women boxers, however, could not finish on the podium.

The Squad: Elite Women: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Meena Rani (60kg), Parveen (63 kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Nandini (81+kg). Elite Men: Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg), Narender (92+kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022