Delray Beach Open: Dimitrov seals QFs spot; Millman, Opelka also advance

Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov defeated American qualifier Mitchell Krueger 7-6 (4), 6-3 to clinch the final quarterfinal spot of the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Thursday.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:00 IST
Grigor Dimitrov (Photo: Twitter/Grigor Dimitrov). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov defeated American qualifier Mitchell Krueger 7-6 (4), 6-3 to clinch the final quarterfinal spot of the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Thursday. Dimitrov, the No. 3 seed and the No. 26 ranked player, earned his second career quarterfinals in Delray Beach.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams were in attendance for the Bulgarian's evening match on Thursday, with Venus arriving in the afternoon to watch Reilly Opelka's win over Jack Sock. Australian John Millman defeated Marcos Giron 6-3, 7-6(6) to advance to his first quarterfinals at the Delray Beach Open.

For the third time in as many week's, France's Adrian Mannarino has reached the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament. Following a run to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, he has reached consecutive quarterfinals in Montpellier and Dallas before getting to the final eight in Delray Beach. He defeated 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 Brandon Nakashima. Opelka, the newly crowned Dallas Open champion, broke away late in a 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-1 win over Jack Sock. He earned a crucial mini-break with a backhand down-the-line winner in the second tie-break and never looked back. (ANI)

