Rugby-Six Nations over for Ireland hooker Kelleher after shoulder injury

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in last weekend's defeat to France, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Friday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:30 IST
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in last weekend's defeat to France, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Friday. Kelleher, who has formed a formidable frontrow partnership with Leinster team mates Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter since making his debut during the 2020 Six Nations, was forced off in the first half of the 30-24 loss in Paris.

Kelleher's injury hands a big opportunity to another young Leinster hooker, Dan Sheehan, who deputised impressively when he won his fourth cap off the bench against the French. Sheehan, 23, is Leinster's top try scorer this season with seven tries, despite coming off the bench in five of his eight appearances.

Ireland, who trail France by three points after securing a losing bonus point last time out, take on Italy in nine days time before finishing their campaign with a trip to England and a home finale against Scotland.

