Olympics-Kremlin disagrees with IOC president Bach's assessment on skater Valieva

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:38 IST
Kamila Valieva Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Friday it disagreed with Olympic chief Thomas Bach's assessment of events surrounding Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva, after the International Olympic Committee president hit out at her entourage.

The 15-year-old skater tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, with Bach saying it had been "chilling" to witness Valieva crumble under pressure.

The Kremlin said tough trainers were needed in the sports world to achieve victories.

