Left Menu

Rugby-Former England defence coach Mitchell joins Japan coaching team

Former England defence coach John Mitchell has been appointed Japan's defence coach, the Brave Blossoms said on Friday, with the 57-year-old returning to the international fold again. Mitchell abruptly left his role with the England set-up last year, months after signing a contract extension, saying he wanted to return to club rugby.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:40 IST
Rugby-Former England defence coach Mitchell joins Japan coaching team

Former England defence coach John Mitchell has been appointed Japan's defence coach, the Brave Blossoms said on Friday, with the 57-year-old returning to the international fold again. Mitchell abruptly left his role with the England set-up last year, months after signing a contract extension, saying he wanted to return to club rugby. He was working with English club Wasps.

"This is a great opportunity to add value to Japan winning test matches through growing their defence and understanding how it plays a critical part in the way we want to attack," Mitchell said. "I am grateful to be working with (head coach) Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown, Scott Hansen, Shin Hasegawa and the outstanding coaching group preparing for the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

"I would also like to thank Wasps for their support and co-operation in allowing me this opportunity." Mitchell was head coach of the All Blacks from 2001-2003 and he also filled in as England's forwards coach from 1997-2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022