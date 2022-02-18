Left Menu

PKL: Match against Patna Pirates is very important, says Haryana Steelers' Mohit

Haryana Steelers defender Mohit expressed disappointment after his side lost against Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:30 IST
PKL: Match against Patna Pirates is very important, says Haryana Steelers' Mohit
Haryana Steelers' Mohit (Photo/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Steelers defender Mohit expressed disappointment after his side lost against Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League. After going down 24-46 against Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers will face off against the table-leaders Patna Pirates in their final league game of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Saturday.

"The match against Bengaluru Bulls went at a faster pace than we wanted it to go. We were All Out twice, and our raiders could not perform well. Our defence also made some errors," Mohit said in a statement. "The match against Patna Pirates is very important for us to win as our qualification into the next stage of the competition is dependent on it. We cannot give up thinking that Patna Pirates are a strong team. We have played them before and the match went well for our side. Our players have spoken with each other and we are confident we can give them a strong challenge again," he added.

On being asked about how challenging will be the contest considering the opposition, Mohit said that Haryana Steelers have equally strong players in the squad. "Our team is equally strong. We know we have to play together as a unit to beat Patna Pirates. We have it in our minds to slow down the pace of the match as per our strategies and focus on our strengths," Mohit said.

"The defeat against Bengaluru Bulls was a very good learning experience for us. We recognise the mistakes we made and we are confident we will improve upon them in tomorrow's match," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022