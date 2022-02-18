PSL: Rizwan, Khushdil Shah star as Multan Sultans thrash Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs

Defending champions Multan Sultans qualified for the February 23 Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2022 with a punishing 117 runs victory over a hapless Quetta Gladiators in front of an almost full-house at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, and Shan Masood struck electrifying half-centuries as Multan Sultans scored 81 runs off the last five overs to post 245 for three in 20 overs, the second-highest total in the PSL history, after electing to bat first in perfect batting conditions.

In turn, Umar Akmal and Jason Roy provided entertainment to a festive and cheerful crowd but the 246-run target proved to be an uphill task as Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for 128 in 15.5 overs. Umar scored a 23-ball 50 (two fours and six sixes), while Roy scored a 19-ball 38 (seven fours and a six). Friday afternoon's match result means Multan Sultans are now on 16 points and irrespective of how their last league match against Islamabad United on 20 Feb pans out, they will finish in the top-two of the six-team tournament.

Sultans' victory also ensured Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi also progressed to the playoffs. Brief Scores: Multan Sultans 245/3 (Mohammad Rizwan 83*, Rossouw 71; Irfan 1-28); Quetta Gladiators 128 all out (Umar Akmal 50, Jason Roy 38; Khushdil Shah 2-17. (ANI)

