Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday confirmed that 'The Undertaker' is the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. "Undertaker will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of WrestleMania Week," stated WWE's official website.

The WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. A multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a seven-time tag team titleholder, and a Royal Rumble Match winner in 2007, Undertaker has over the years cemented his place among the greatest in the industry.

Since WrestleMania VII in 1991, The Undertaker maintained a winning streak at Wrestlemania that grew to an astounding 21-0, with victories over the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Randy Orton, Diesel, Kane and so many more. Only Brock Lesnar proved capable of upending The Last Outlaw in his yard, snapping The Streak in an earth-shocking upset at WrestleMania 30. In his last match, Undertaker had scored an incredible victory over AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

Undertaker's career had come to an end at Survivor Series 2020 when The Deadman retired and it was fittingly at the same event he debuted exactly 30 years to the day he first stepped into a WWE ring. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)