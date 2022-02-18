Doping-Nigerian sprinter Okagbare banned for 10 years by Athletics Integrity Unit

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping and refusing to co-operate with the investigation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

Okagbare, who won silver in the long jump at the Beijing 2008 Games, was provisionally suspended last year after testing positive for human growth hormone before the Tokyo Olympics.

