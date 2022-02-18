Left Menu

Ind vs WI, 2nd T20I: Kohli scores 50, Pant and Venkatesh Iyer shine as hosts post 186/5

Right-handed batter Virat Kohli played a 52-run knock as India posted 186/5 against West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series against India here at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:51 IST
India batter Virat Kohli in action against West Indies (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Right-handed batter Virat Kohli played a 52-run knock as India posted 186/5 against West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series against India here at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. Rishabh Pant (52*) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) also contributed with the bat as India posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. Pant and Iyer had formed a 76-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Sent into bat, India got off to a bad start as the hosts lost opening wicket Ishan Kishan (2) in the second over. The left-handed batter was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell. Virat Kohli then joined skipper Rohit Sharma in the middle and after the end of powerplay overs, India's score read 49/1. The 49-run stand for the second wicket between Rohit and Virat was cut short by Roston Chase as the spinner sent Rohit (19) back to the pavilion in the eighth over and this brought Suryakumar Yadav to the middle. However, the right-handed batter went back to the pavilion after scoring just 8 runs and the hosts were reduced to 72/3 in the 10th over.

Kohli brought up his half-century in the 14th over of the innings, however, he was clean bowled in the same over he brought up the milestone. The right-handed batter was dismissed by Chase. In the final six overs, India managed to add 76 more runs to their total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Brief Scores: India 186/5 (Virat Kohli 52, Rishabh Pant 57*; Roston Chase 3-25) vs West Indies. (ANI)

