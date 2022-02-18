Left Menu

U-19 World Cup star Nishant Sindhu misses ton by 7 runs as Haryana score 556 vs Tripura

For Tripura, debutant Sankar Paul got 5 for 151.Brief Scores Haryana 1st Innings 556 Yashu Sharma 129, Nishant Sindhu 93, Kapil Hooda 84.

Updated: 18-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:20 IST
India's U-19 World Cup all-rounder Nishant Sindhu missed his hundred by seven runs on debut as Haryana scored a mammoth 556 against Tripura in their group F Ranji Trophy encounter.

At stumps on second day, Tripura were 56 for one in reply.

Starting the day at 327 for 4, debutant Kapil Hooda (84) and furst day's centurion Yashu Sharma (101) ended their 162 run stand for the fifth wicket when the former was out.

However Sindhu with 10 fours and a six in his 130 balls really did well to bat with tail-enders as he added 73 runs for the 10th wicket with No 11 Tinu Kundu. For Tripura, debutant Sankar Paul got 5 for 151.

Brief Scores: Haryana 1st Innings 556 (Yashu Sharma 129, Nishant Sindhu 93, Kapil Hooda 84). Tripura 56/1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

