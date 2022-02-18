PVL: Ajithlal's power-packed performance helps Calicut Heroes win in Kerala Derby

Calicut Heroes kept their Semi-Final hopes alive after defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 15-12, 15-9, 9-15, 9-15, 15-11 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Calicut picked up two points from this match and Calicut Heroes' Ajithlal C was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Jerome Vinith pulled off a fantastic spike as the Heroes took the lead at 8-6 in the first set. David Lee also stood tall as Calicut continued to forge ahead. Captain Vinith produced another brilliant spike to help Calicut win a Super Point and take a four-point lead at 13-9. The Heroes rode on the momentum and eventually closed out the first set at 15-12.

Erin Varghese and Cody Caldwell produced fabulous spikes as Kochi held the edge at 9-6 in the second set. However, skipper Vinith continued his good form as the Heroes gained the lead at 10-9. Thereafter, Ajithlal effected a couple of superb spikes as the Heroes won 9 points in a row and wrapped up the second set at 15-9 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Varghese pulled off a brilliant spike as Kochi dominated the third set at 10-7. Abdul Raheem and Cody Caldwell showed their brilliance to help the Blue Spikers took a five-point lead at 13-8. Thereafter, the Blue Spikers eventually closed out the third set at 15-9 and got on board. Raheem continued to shine as Kochi got off to a strong start at 5-1 in the fourth set. Caldwell effected a brilliant smash as the Blue Spikers kept extending their lead. The Blue Spikers won a Super Point to hold the edge at 12-6. Kochi dominated the rest of the set and eventually closed it out at 15-9 to make it two sets all.

The two sides played out a hard-fought contest as they were locked at 7-7 in the final set. However, Abil Krishnan MP effected two crucial spikes to help the Heroes take the lead at 13-10. Ajithlal pulled off a magnificent spike as the Heroes closed out the final set at 15-11 and walked off the court as winners of the match. The Calicut Heroes registered their second victory in five matches at the Prime Volleyball League. The Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Ahmedabad Defenders on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)